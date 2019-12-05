Lumberton looks to dethrone reigning state champs Nanih Waiya

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Just outside Lumberton’s football stadium – known as “The Pit” – is a sign that reads the Panthers’ four state championships (1983, 2004, 2005 and 2010).
Lumberton hopes to break out a new bucket of paint and add a fifth title.
The Panthers (12-3) battle reigning class 1A champions Nanih Waiya (13-2) on Friday at 3 p.m. at “The Rock” on the campus of Southern Miss.
The Warriors make their third straight state championship appearance while Lumberton returns for the first time since 2016.
There remains a small group of Panther seniors who remember falling to Simmons 30-26 in the 2016 state title game.
“I remember the intensity of the game,” said Lumberton senior defensive end Cullen Hammond. “I remember us going out and being ready to play. I feel like since I’m older I got to treat it more serious than I did when I was younger. Have fun, do what you’re supposed to do and be prepared for what’s coming. You never know what’s going to happen.”
“I thought in 2016 we felt like we were just excited to be there and this group doesn’t feel that way,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “They’ve had the attitude they’ve had all year – hey this is just another game coach. Let’s go play, let’s prepare and get ready to play. And I like that, we’ve got a real workmanlike attitude this week so I like it.”
Lumberton knows just what to expect from Nanih Waiya – a school formerly of the 1A South that has crossed paths with coach Jones and company in recent years.
“We played [Nanih Waiya] in 2015 in the playoffs, 2016 we played ‘em in the South State championship game here which was a 50-48 overtime game,” Jones said. “A lot of respect for their program. This will be three times in a row they’ve played for the 1A state championship, they won it last year. We’re going to have our hands full, we know that. We’re going to have to play our best and that’s what we want to do. This time of the year that’s what you want to do is go play your best so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
