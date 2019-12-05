Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say they caught a man who shot through the door of an unoccupied elementary school with a semi-automatic weapon and hid inside the building for 12 hours. West Monroe police said in a statement Tuesday they responded to a report of damage at a school last weekend and found the glass door shattered by bullets. Investigators say Jeffrey L. Smith shot out fire alarms, doors and windows while in the building to lure people there. He’s charged with burglary and weapons counts.