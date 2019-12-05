Lady Crusaders advance to NAIA semifinals

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) - Second-ranked William Carey University women’s soccer team steamed into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ semifinals with a 6-1 quarterfinal win Wednesday afternoon over Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Lady Crusaders attacked the Lady Wildcats’ defense all afternoon, putting up 30 shots, including 14 on-goal shots.
Carey (21-2) got the scoring started in the 25th minute as Silvia Leonessi set up Ana Paula Santos for the first goal of the day.
Ten minutes later, Santos found the back of the net for her second goal of the contest, giving Carey a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, Lexis Garcia got IWU within 2-1 with a goal less than five minutes into the half.
But Carey answered with goals from Itzayanna Garcia, Yolanda Bonnin, Adrijane Felix and Leonessi for the final margin.
The Lady Crusaders will face Marian University at 3 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match. The Lady Knights advanced with a 1-0 victory Wednesday over Eastern Oregon University.
