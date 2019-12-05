Kylin Hill wins 2019 Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX/Hailstate Communications) - The 2019 C Spire Conerly Trophy winner was announced Tuesday night and Mississippi State Junior running back Kylin Hill is this years recipent. The ceremony identifies the top college football player in the state of Mississippi.
Hill ended the regular season as the SEC’s leading rusher with over 13-hundred rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, including 132 yards on 27 carries in a 21-20 victory for the Bulldogs against Ole Miss in the 92nd annual Battle for the Golden Egg on Thanksgiving. He is just 45 rushing yards away from setting the school single-season record, which is currently owned by former running back Anthony Dixon (1,391 in 2009).