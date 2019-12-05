Jones College, Mississippi State University sign agreement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State University President, Dr. Mark Keenum and Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith signed a memorandum of understanding agreement allowing Jones students to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in several majors beginning in January 2020.
Jones College students enrolled in one of more than 20-career and technical programs, like welding, electro-mechanical technology among many others, will now be able to further their education by earning a Bachelor of Applied Science through Mississippi State University.
Students with an A.A.S. degree who earn this new bachelor’s degree will have more opportunities for management positions and increased wages.
Mississippi State University President, Dr. Mark Keenum, says it’s an opportunity to help students achieve their educational dreams.
“I think promoting these opportunities with young people while they’re still in high school and know they can go pursue an associate’s degree in the field like robotics or any of these numerous outstanding technical areas, and if they choose, be able to continue their education through the institutes of higher learning systems to get a bachelor’s degree,” said Keenum.
For Luis Jimenez, a freshman at Jones College, it means he’ll be able to take advantage of the new agreement between the schools and stay on track with his educational goals.
““I’m excited, it’s a big agreement for almost everybody that studies in this program, Jimenez said, “There have been people that study and have nowhere else to go but now they can keep their education going on and I’m glad to be a part of this era where I can keep going because I’m getting older.”
Mississippi State’s new agreement applies to any community college student graduating from a career and technical program with an A.A.S. degree.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.