Jones Co. family displaced by electrical fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mother and her two children, ages 15 and 11, now have to figure out what’s next after a fire left their home uninhabitable.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the family was not at the mobile home Thursday on Dry Swamp Road when it caught fire.
Investigators said it appears the fire started at an electrical outlet in the living room and spread to a Christmas tree nearby. The flames quickly spread throughout the room after reaching the tree.
Firefighters from Powers Fire Station quickly responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish the fire, but not before the flames caused major damage to the living room and smoke damage to the rest of the home.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.