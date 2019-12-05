Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Teo has a new perspective on life and football. The Saints could find out Sunday how Teo’s outlook affects his game in a high-stakes clash with San Francisco that will decide who has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Injured linebackers Kiko Alonso and A.J. Klein missed practice on Wednesday and their playing status is unclear. So the newly signed Teo participated in an NFL practice for the first time since last season. Teo starred at Notre Dame and has played six seasons in the NFL. He says the biggest change in his outlook is appreciating what he has instead of resenting what he doesn't.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Seniors Brian Herrien and Tyler Simmons may be asked to play more prominent roles than normal for No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference football championship game against No. 1 LSU. Georgia starter DÁndre Swift left last week's win over Georgia Tech with a shoulder injury. Coach Kirby Smart says he expects Swift to start on Saturday against the Tigers. Herrien is next in line at tailback. Wide receiver also is a concern for the Bulldogs. Lawrence Cager is out following ankle surgery and George Pickens is suspended for the first half of the title game. Cager and Pickens are the co-leaders for Georgia in receptions. Their absence could make Simmons Georgia's primary receiver against LSU.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State has owned the the Football Championship Subdivision the last decade. The undefeated Bison are the top seed again this year in the playoffs, even with a new head coach and freshman quarterback. The school's president and athletic director say they're happy in the FCS and are not considering a move to the Bowl Subdivision. The Bison, who have won seven of the last eight FCS titles, open the playoffs Saturday as 28-point favorites against Nicholls State.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56. Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson’s dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.
MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 21 points as Louisiana-Monroe easily beat Division III Millsaps 86-63. Ertel made 8 of 10 shots.
UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee’s second-to-last top 25. The final rankings that set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game this weekend.