Hattiesburg Zoo to host “Lights of the Wild”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo hosts its annual Lights of the Wild.
The event is family-friendly and will have Santa Clause and characters from the movie Frozen.
There will be holiday treats and unlimited train rides.
Lights of the Wild starts Friday, December 6, 2019. The event will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6 pm and ending at 8:30 pm.
The week of Christmas, the festival will go every night except Christmas Eve and Christmas.
