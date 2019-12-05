Funeral services to be held Saturday for country performer Billy Ray Reynolds

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services will be held Saturday for a renowned Mount Olive country music performer who died last week.
Billy Ray Reynolds was a singer and rhythm guitarist for Waylon Jennings and wrote songs for artists such as Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker and Conway Twitty.
He was also an actor and had many roles in television and film and had served as president of the Screen Actors Guild for Tennessee and Kentucky.
Visitation is Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Mount Olive.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Olive.
Visitation will also be held at 1 p.m. that day at the church.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Reynolds was 79 years old.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.