FIRST ALERT: Thursday morning forecast

We’re starting off your day chilly with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30’s. Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs up to the upper 60’s. Temps will fall into the 50’s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40’s. Friday will start off with passing showers and some drizzle. Then in the afternoon it looks like showers and storm will develop across the area. This could be a problem if you’re going to be cheering on your team at the state championships at The Rock. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s. This weekend is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s. Another chance of rain looks to move in next Monday and Tuesday before colder air move in by the middle of next week.