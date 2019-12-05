Ellisville names Citizen Of The Year

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville honored its employees Thursday during their annual Christmas luncheon.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults thanked them for their dedication and all the hard work they do for the city.
“This is all about the employees, we’re able to give some awards out that’s voted on by the people in each department, our citizen of the year for the City of Ellisville,” Buckhaults said, “It’s just an opportunity we have to say, ‘thank you’ and to recognize all of our employees for what they do and what they give to the City of Ellisville.”
During the ceremony, Charlie Coker was named as the 2019 Citizen of the Year for his commitment to the community.
Individual certificates of appreciation were also handed out to this year’s top Police, Fire and Water Department employees.
The annual Ellisville Christmas Luncheon was started back in 2003.
