Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy has Advance SWAT training course

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Since 2015, The Columbia Law Enforcement Training Academy has been readying and preparing law enforcement officers for a multitude of situations.
“We do law enforcement driving instruction, law enforcement firearms instruction, basic SWAT and advance SWAT,” said Academy Director Clint McMurry. “It’s what we’re having this year. We have tactical vehicle intervention, which is TVI, or pit maneuver. We certify on that. We also offer 25 to 30 other classes for law enforcement.”
The academy offers several different types of training courses.
This week, several officers are partaking in Advance SWAT training.
The course covers things like hostage rescue techniques, vehicle/bus assaults, and officer rescue operations.
This is just one of the many different types of training courses the academy offers throughout the year.
“It’s advance SWAT or level two as we call it,” said McMurry. “We’re training guys from across the state to rescue hostage situations, hostage barricade situations for children and those types of incidents.”
Directors say having training courses like these are a great asset to departments across Mississippi.
“Times are changing," said McMurry. Twenty years ago, you’d hardly ever hear about an active shooter situation or hostage barricade incident.” “The culture is changing across the world and across the United States and we want our officers trained to rescue individuals.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.