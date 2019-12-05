Collins Christmas celebrations begin Thursday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa will be spending a lot of time in Collins over the next couple of days.
He’ll be the guest of honor Thursday in the city’s annual Christmas parade along Main Street.
That event begins at 6:30 p.m.
It will have marching bands from all the county high schools and about 30 floats.
And on Friday night, he’ll be in town again at the V.O. Smith Courtyard for an annual family Christmas event that will also include Mrs. Claus.
“We will have games and activities for children to come out,” said Suzette Davis, Collins city clerk. “We’ll have jumpy jumps for the kids, they’ll get to visit Santa and tell him their wishes for Christmas.”
“We will have our merchants stay open that night, they stay open extended hours, and our restaurants will be open here on Main Street and around town. This is a couple of years in the making and we’re hoping that this event will continue to grow.”
That event at the courtyard runs from 5:30-8 p.m.
