Annual airport improvement project underway at PIB

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $1 million infrastructure improvement project has begun as the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
The federally-funded work includes painting parts of the runway and taxiway, repairing the apron and repaving the parking lot.
Work began in November and should wrap up in January.
“We get money from the federal government to do infrastructure improvements,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “We have a long-range plan, (and) every year that we meet the standards that the FAA requires us to get which is 10,000 passengers, so every time we get ten thousand passengers a year flying out on the air carrier, we get a million dollars,”
“The bid was around $1.3 million, but we have some money banked also, from projects that we have not used all the money and it rolls over for several years before you have to give it back, so we have plenty of money to do it,” Heanue said.
The contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders.
Heanue says next year, improvements will be made to the airport terminal.
