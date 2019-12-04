Vernon Dahmer memorial placed at Forrest County Courthouse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The memorial of civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer is now in place.
The sculpture was created by two local artists, Ben Watts and Vixon Sullivan, and will be the centerpiece of a new plaza at the Forrest County Courthouse.
Dahmer was a civil rights activist and Forrest County resident who served two terms as president of the Forrest County NAACP and helped register minorities to vote in the 1960s.
Dahmer was murdered in 1966 when the Ku Klux Klan firebombed his Hattiesburg home on Jan. 10, 1966. His wife and children were able to escape.
The final unveiling of the statue will happen in January. The statue’s funding came from the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County and private donors. The Dahmer family helped envision the statue.
The statue will remain covered until the official unveiling.
