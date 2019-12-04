SCRMC puts prescription drug collection box in lobby

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center is offering you a new secure and convenient way to dispose of expired or unused prescription medications.
A MedReturn drug collection unit is available everyday from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. in the hospital’s front lobby.
You can drop off your medications, with no questions asked.
Laurel Police will then collect and dispose of them.
The unit is provided by the Mississippi State Medical Association Alliance.
“Opioid abuse is a problem across the country, certainly in our state and in our county, and so we just wanted to provide a safe place for people to get those types of medications off of their premises, out of their house,” said Danita Horne, past president of the Mississippi State Medical Association Alliance.
“We love partnering with South Central, the tie-in to our DEA prescription drug take back we’ve been doing for several years at the police department and we think this will be a nice addition,” said Tommy Cox, chief of the Laurel Police Department.
The collection box at SCRMC is the third provided by the Mississippi State Medical Association Alliance.
There are about one dozen similar collection units across Mississippi.
