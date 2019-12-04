Rebels fall to hot-shooting Butler

OXFORD, Miss. - The Ole Miss men’s basketball team could not stop Kamar Baldwin and the No. 24 Butler Bulldogs in Tuesday night’s non-conference tussle at The Pavilion. The senior guard scored a game-high 31 points on 11 of 16 shooting to lead the visitors past the Rebels 67-58 and keep the Bulldogs (8-0) undefeated on the 2019-20 campaign.
Ole Miss (5-3) got 37 points from its bench, including 34 between the duo of Breein Tyree and Khadim Sy. Tyree led the Rebels with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, to go along with a career-high eight rebounds. Sy tallied a career high of his own, scoring 12 points down in the post. Ole Miss shared the ball throughout the night, dishing out 16 assists on 22 made baskets. Junior guard Devontae Shuler tied his career high with six assists, while only committing a pair of turnovers against the Butler defense.
Baldwin made nearly half (11) of Butler’s shots as the Bulldogs went 24 of 47 (51.1 percent) from the field. He was the only Bulldog to score in double figures with the Rebels keeping the rest of the team in check. Butler became the first team to shoot over 31 percent from beyond the arc against Ole Miss, going 8 of 17 (47.1 percent). The Rebels entered the contest ranked seventh nationally in defending the long ball.
The Bulldogs led 11-8 before going on an 11-0 run to double their points and increase their advantage to 14. Ole Miss battled back to get the game within single digits, 31-22 at the break. The Rebels found success down low with 14 points in the paint, including a trio of dunks from Sy. On the other side of the floor, Baldwin was red hot by making 4 of 5 from the field for 12 first half points.
Baldwin came out on fire, scoring eight straight for Butler at one point to make it a 50-34 game in favor of the visitors. A 14-2 Ole Miss run, sparked by 10 points from Tyree, brought the difference to four. Despite the Rebels threatening and finding Sy for alley-oops, Butler maintained control. Baldwin converted tough shots down the stretch, and the Bulldogs made their free throws to ice the contest to keep their unbeaten record intact.
Up next, Ole Miss remains at home by hosting a former Rebel head coach. CSU Bakersfield and Rod Barnes, Ole Miss head coach for eight seasons (1999-2006), make the trek across the country for the non-conference matchup (Dec. 7). Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
