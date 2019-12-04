Rebels fall to hot-shooting Butler

Ole Miss (5-3) got 37 points from its bench, including 34 between the duo of Breein Tyree and Khadim Sy. Tyree led the Rebels with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, to go along with a career-high eight rebounds. Sy tallied a career high of his own, scoring 12 points down in the post. Ole Miss shared the ball throughout the night, dishing out 16 assists on 22 made baskets. Junior guard Devontae Shuler tied his career high with six assists, while only committing a pair of turnovers against the Butler defense.