Police search for missing Conn. Girl, issue Silver Alert


Police search for missing Conn. Girl, issue Silver Alert
Police in Connecticut issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl, Venessa Morales. (Source: Ansonia Police Department/Facebook)
December 4, 2019 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 1:44 PM

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB/CNN) - Police in Connecticut have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who they believe may be in danger.

Officials say Venessa Morales was not at home when officers went there for a welfare check.

They say she was last seen Friday and they don't know who took her.

The disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say her mother was killed inside their home.

Officials say Venessa is about 2 feet tall and 17 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In Connecticut, Silver Alerts are issued in response to children under the age of 18 who go missing, as well as missing adults with mental health issues or over the age of 65.

PRESS RELEASE The Ansonia Police Department is attempting to locate a missing one-year old child, Venessa Morales, who...

Posted by Ansonia Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 WFSB via CNN. All rights reserved.