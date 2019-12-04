MSU’s Hill takes home 2019 Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi State’s running back Kylin Hill has won the C Spire Conerly Trophy for 2019. Hill a junior from Columbus, MS led the conference in total rushing yards, yards per game and yards after contact while helping his team become bowl eligible. He totaled 1,347 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
Hill, who also led the C Spire Fan Voting, was selected by a combination of state-wide media and the fan vote conducted by C Spire. He is the second consecutive winner from MSU, following Jeffery Simmons who took home the trophy a year ago.
The ten football playing schools each nominate one candidate for the award. The other finalists were Alcorn State Quarterback Felix Harper, Southern Mississippi’s QB Jack Abraham and Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee.
This is the 24th presentation of the C Spire Conerly Trophy dating back to 1996 when Tregnal Thomas of Delta State was the first recipient. The trophy is named for Clarksdale native Charley Conerly. After serving in the military during WWII, Conerly became an All-American at Ole Miss and an All-Pro quarterback for the New York Giants. Conerly was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame back in 1966. C Spire has sponsored the award every year since 1998. Many NFL greats have won the award including the only two-time winners, Eli Manning and Dak Prescott.
