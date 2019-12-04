Laurel students showcase skills learned in software development program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, C SPIRE and Mississippi State University’s Center for Cyber Education teamed up to launch a pilot program called the C Spire Software Development Pathway program.
“It’s a one-year program that kids can take at their local community college after high school,” said C Spire Public Relations manager Tanya Rankin. “When they are in high school, they’ll earn duel credits for computer science classes. When they graduate, they can transfer those to their local community college, like Jones County Junior College. They’ll have a program for one year that they complete.”
This program prepares students through education and training for jobs involving software development and computer programming.
Educators say the pathway program is great for those not wanting to attend four years of college right out of high school.
“To be able to offer this is really rewarding for all of our students,” said Jeannine Agee, director of Career and Technology at Laurel High School. “You can see the high interest that they have. We can see how it’s helping them to have the opportunity to take part in something that they care about, that they are passionate about.”
Students say the program is a great advancement for furthering their educations.
“It’s helped me a lot actually,” said Bryce Harper, 11th grader at Laurel High School. “I’ve learned so many different things like computer programming, script, Java, CSS and html. It’s been a lot. It’s been a pretty good experience.”
There are 11 students at Laurel High school in this program.
Students were able to showcase what they have learned in the program so far during the ‘Hour of Code’ event on Tuesday.
