Lady Crusaders return to winning ways

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior guard Danyelle Lewis scored a team-high 17 points and senior forward Rachel Thompson added 16 as the William Carey University women’s basketball ran away Monday from Spring Hill College, 73-54.
Carey (2-5) held a 16-12 lead after one quarter at Clinton Gymnasium before pushing the lead to 16 points by halftime. The Lady Crusaders led by as many 22 points in the second half.
Lewis also grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists, while Thompson made five steals, collected four rebounds and handed out five assists.
Sophomore guard McKinley Seal scored four points, passed out a game-high nine assists, snagged four rebounds and came up with two steals.
Spring Hill (2-6) got 19 points and nine rebounds from senior forward Tiffany Valentine and 10 points, three assists and two steals from senior guard Elise Reilly.
The Lady Crusaders will return to the court at 5 p.m. Monday in New Orleans, where they will take on Southern University of New Orleans.
