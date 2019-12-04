Lady Bobcats hand Shelton State its 1st defeat

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A trio of Lady Bobcats posted “double-doubles,” pacing seven players who wound up with at least 10 points as No. 12 Jones College handed fifth-ranked Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Shelton State Community College its first loss with an 88-73 victory Monday at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
Sophomore forward Daja Woodard scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in her season debut for the Lady Bobcats (4-1).
Freshman forward Ebony Gayden scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds while sophomore Destiny Haymer scored 10 points and handed out 11 assists.
Sophomore guard Keyara Jones scored 13 points and sophomore guard Chyna Allen had 11. Sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims and sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones each scored points.
Shelton State (7-1) got 13 points from freshman center Thaniyah Marks and sophomore guard LaTascya Duff and 12 points from sophomore LaTora Duff.
Jones College will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, welcoming Monroeville (Ala.) Coastal Alabama Community College-North to Ellisville.
