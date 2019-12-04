How LED Christmas lights save you money this holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Putting up Christmas lights can be expensive, and it can make a huge difference on your light bill.
LED lights can help keep costs down on your light bill compared to older, traditional lights.
“Keep into consideration of how many lights, how long are you going to have them out every single night, do you have them on a timer? Do you have inflatables? Those are the types of things you need to take into consideration when hanging up lights,” said Jeff Shepard of Mississippi Power.
When purchasing Christmas lights, Mississippi Power suggests looking at the back of the box.
On the back of the box there’s a wattage amount. The wattage amount tells you how much electricity is pulled per set of lights.
It’s something to be aware of when watching your light bill.
