Carey advances in NAIA men’s, women’s soccer

IRVINE, Calif. (WDAM)- Fifth-ranked William Carey University advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ men’s soccer national championship with a 2-0 victory over sixth-ranked Spring Arbor (Mich.) College Tuesday night.
Both teams were locked in a defensive battle for the majority of the first period at Orange County Great Park, before junior Ethan Loftin broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a shot past a diving goalkeeper to put Carey up 1-0.
WCU would hold onto that advantage until the 51st minute when senior Thierry Zabarel headed home a cross from freshman Juan Ruiz Cabello for a 2-0 lead.
Carey’s defense did the rest, limiting the Cougars to just seven shots in the second half, including just one on-goal shot.
WCU (15-0-5) returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday match between Hastings (Neb.) College and (Monticello, Calif.) Westmont College
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WDAM) - Second-ranked William Carey University women’s soccer team cruised to a 7-1 victory over conference rival, University of Mobile, Monday night in second-round action in the NAIA women’s soccer championship.
Sophomore Camila Pescatore scored in the 33rd minute, leading to a first-half scoring surge. Juniors Gabby Vincent, Rebeca Delgado and Adrijane Felix added goals to put the Lady Crusaders up 4-0 at halftime.
Goals from seniors Silvia Leonessi and Itzayanna Gracia and freshman Marina Sonet put the game away in the second half.
WCU out-shot the Lady Rams 25-10, including a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage.
The Lady Crusaders (20-1) will take on Marion (Ind.) Indiana Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m. in a Wednesday quarterfinal at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.
