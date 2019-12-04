Bobcats top Carey JV for 8th straight win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore forward Shardarrion Allen logged his third consecutive game with a double-double to lead Jones College Monday past William Carey University junior varsity team, 97-57 at Clinton Gymnasium.
Allen scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bobcats (8-0) wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule undefeated.
Sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers scored a game-high 22 points for JC, while sophomore guard Ladarrius Anderson added 19 and sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. had 14 points and six assists.
Carey got 15 points from T.J. Henley, 12 points from Jack Brack and 11 from Chris Moody.
The Bobcats will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday, welcoming Meridian Community College to Ellisville.
