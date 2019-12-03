WDAM 7 Gametime coming to The Rock, MHSAA football championships to air on Bounce

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football season is coming to an end this week, with all the big games being played here in the Pine Belt.
Mississippi High School Activities Association, Inc. (MHSAA) football championships will take place at the University of Southern Mississippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium aka “, The Rock” this Friday and Saturday.
The game schedule is as followed:
- MHSAA Class 1A State Championship: Nanih Waiya vs. Lumberton (Friday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 2A State Championship: Northside vs. Taylorsville (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 3A State Championship: Noxubee County vs. Jefferson Davis County (Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m.)
- MHSAA Class 4A State Championship: Corinth vs. Poplarville (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.)
- MHSAA Class 5A State Championship: West Point vs. Picayune (Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.)
- MHSAA Class 6A State Championship: Oxford vs. Oak Grove (Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.)
The WDAM 7 sports team will have a special edition of Gametime live from The Rock on both Friday and Saturday.
The games will air on WDAM 7 Bounce channel. On the antenna, the channel number is 7.3, on Comcast, the channel number is 216, and on Dish Network, the channel number is 359.
