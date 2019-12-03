3 wanted in Hattiesburg felony shoplifting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are hoping you can help identify three people believed to be involved in a felony shoplifting case.
According to Metro Crime Stoppers, the shoplifting occurred in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Nov. 26.
If you can identify any of the pictured individuals, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Tips will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.
