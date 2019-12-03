3 wanted in Hattiesburg felony shoplifting investigation

3 wanted in Hattiesburg felony shoplifting investigation
If you can identify any of the pictured individuals, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
December 3, 2019 at 3:52 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are hoping you can help identify three people believed to be involved in a felony shoplifting case.

According to Metro Crime Stoppers, the shoplifting occurred in the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Drive on Nov. 26.

If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you can identify any of the pictured individuals, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Tips will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.