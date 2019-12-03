Safety tips for online holiday shopping

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the biggest online shopping days was Monday, but before you purchase those items, there’s some tips you should remember when shopping online.
Always make sure the website that you’re purchasing from is a safe and secured site.
If there’s numbers or digits in the website address, it’s probably not a safe website.
“Use a card that’s not backed that you know you’re protected by the credit card company with a low balance or a prepaid card would work just as fine,” said Jeremy Graves, an instructor and programming coordinator a the University of Southern Mississippi.
Using these options can save you from losing a lot of money if a cyber scammer hacks your card.
“Take your time when shopping, when we get in a hurry, that’s when things happen,” Graves said.
You can find more online shopping safety tips here.
