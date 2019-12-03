Petal police searching for suspects in auto burglary, credit card theft

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s help in catching a man and woman wanted in connection to a recent auto burglary.
According to Crime Stoppers, two unknown suspects entered a car in the parking lot of Asbury United Methodist Church on Nov. 29. The suspects reportedly stole a Michael Kors purse containing credit and debit cards, as well as other personal items.
Crime Stoppers said the cards were used at local stores. Surveillance footage from the stores shows a man and a woman using the cards.
They appear to be traveling together in a grey or silver four-door car.
A cash reward is being offered to tips and information.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
