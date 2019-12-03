Petal police searching for suspects in auto burglary, credit card theft

Do you know the person in this video? If you do, it could earn you some fast Christmas cash from Metro Crime Stoppers. The Petal Police Department says this suspect is responsible for auto burglaries in the city of Petal. If you know this person please call Metro Crime Stoppers 601-582-STOP(7867) or go to www.p3tips.com/364.This is the media release from issued from the Petal Police Department this evening regarding the auto burglary and credit card fraud: "On Friday November 29th two unknown suspects gained entry to a vehicle located in the parking lot of Asbury United Methodist Church in Petal, MS. The suspects then stole a silver Michael Kors Purse containing credit and debt cars, as well as other personal items. The cards were used at local stores shortly after the burglary was discovered. Surveillance footage from the stores show a black male and a black female using the stolen cards. They appear to be traveling together in a grey or silver four door car." (End of media release from Petal Police Department)