MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Local family turns heartbreak into happiness in memory of loved one lost to cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local family has turned heartbreak into a happiness for dozens of children battling cancer.
The Johnson family lost their sweet Aiden to cancer in 2017. This year, in his honor, they are gifting his superhero spirit in a very special way.
It’s called Aiden’s Angelic Superhero Drive. The idea is the brainchild of Ms. Evencia Jackson, who loved Aiden like he was her own.
Aiden’s family and Ms. Jackson are honoring Aiden by sharing the two things he loved most: superheros and pajamas.
They’ll be given away to children battling cancer at Batson’s Children’s Hospital.
The group is still accepting donations of pajamas and stuffed superheroes and are also are taking monetary donations until Friday.
