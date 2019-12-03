‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on WDAM

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on WDAM
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WDAM NBC tonight at 7 p.m. (Photo: NBC) (Source: NBC)
By WDAM Staff | December 3, 2019 at 1:54 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WDAM and all NBC stations tonight at 7 p.m.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

Click here for more TV listings for WDAM NBC, WDAM ABC and WDAM Bounce.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.