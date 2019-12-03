First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

The high clouds that are cruising through this afternoon and evening will continue to thicken up through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be held in check by the extra few clouds. While the clouds won’t be “thick” it will be “thick enough” to keep most spots above the freezing mark.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the 60s.
Thursday the clouds will start to thicken up during the day. A south wind off the Gulf of Mexico will push temperatures to around 70 degrees. There will be a chance for rain, about 20%, but the chance for a shower will be after 5 p.m. The chance for rain continues through the overnight hours and into Friday morning
Friday will be mild, with highs around 70 degrees with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Severe weather is unlikely at this point, but rumbles of thunder and a few gusts of wind to 40 mph will be possible.
This weekend, after the storms come to an end, the clouds and patches of rain will still be possible. We will hold on to a 10-to-20% chance for rain both days. By Monday a warm front will push through the area and that will set the stage for a few showers Monday will highs in the 70s, before showers and storms move through late Monday and through the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70 degrees.
