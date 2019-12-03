First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

This weekend, after the storms come to an end, the clouds and patches of rain will still be possible. We will hold on to a 10-to-20% chance for rain both days. By Monday a warm front will push through the area and that will set the stage for a few showers Monday will highs in the 70s, before showers and storms move through late Monday and through the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70 degrees.