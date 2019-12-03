Ellisville police searching for armed robbery suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville police are searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, 20-year-old Quadarius Jaquan Smith is wanted in connection to a Nov. 16 armed robbery that happened in the area of Dubose Street and Highway 11.
Police said three black males, all waving handguns, approached a 17-year-old juvenile and ordered him to give them his wallet, cell phone, and hunting guns from his car.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Ellisville Police Department at (601)-477-9252 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.
