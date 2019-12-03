’Be a Santa to a Senior’ kicks off in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Home Instead Senior Care is hoping you will help spread holiday cheer to seniors in your community that may be alone during the season.
The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program allows community members to give a senior a special holiday gift.
The program was created in 2003 and has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, given approximately 2.1 million gifts for more than 700,000 senior citizens nationwide.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Anna Edenfield, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office in Hattiesburg. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”
Home Instead Senior Care in Hattiesburg has partnered with Pine Belt businesses and organizations to help collect and distribute gifts.
To help, visit a participating location and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Shoppers can select an ornament, buy the requested gift and drop off the gift at either of the area Home Instead Senior Care offices.
Volunteers will wrap and deliver the gifts.
The trees will be on display until Dec. 6
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Edenfield. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
- Turtle Creek Mall, 1000 Turtle Creek Dr., Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Edward Jones Financial, 6760 Hwy 98 W. #4, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Parris Jewelers, 6254 Hwy 98 W., Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Priority One Bank, 6276 Hwy 98 W., Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Southern Mississippi Federal Credit Union, 3318 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Bancorp South Bank, 110 S 16th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440
- Bancorp South Bank, 317 N 5th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440
You can drop off gifts and ornaments at the following Home Instead Senior Care locations:
- 208 S Main Street, Petal, MS 39465
- 408 Short 7th Street, Laurel, MS 39440
