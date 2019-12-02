More than 6K citations issued during deadly MHP holiday enforcement period

A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 30-year-old Kieary D. Edwards of Indianola was involved in a crash on Highway 49 in Humphreys County on Saturday, November 30, around 2:20 a.m. Edwards was traveling northbound in the left lane and a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 34-year-old Richard E. Kent of Indianola, was traveling northbound in the right lane. Both vehicles made contact, causing the Altima to leave the roadway west of US-49 and come to rest in the median. The Tahoe left the roadway east of US-49 and overturned. Kent was pronounced dead on scene.