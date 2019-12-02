Man, 34, reported missing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Waynesboro Police Department Chief Investigator Lt. Don Hopkins said Devon Kenyon Everett has not been seen since Sunday, Nov. 24.
Hopkins said family members told investigators they’d last heard from Everett Tuesday night via phone saying some people were trying to beat him up and rob him at home. Hopkins said family went to Everett’s home but did not find him there.
Hopkins said Everett’s family reported some items were missing from his home, however, police were not called.
Police said Everett has a wife, two children, and a sister who lives in Waynesboro.
Hopkins said foul play has not been ruled out.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Everett, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601)-735-3192 or Investigator Jerome Jackson at (601)-735-2323.
