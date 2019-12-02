Jefferson Street in Laurel getting safety upgrades

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Street in Laurel is traveled heavily by pedestrians going to and from South Central Regional Medical Center.
A recent study by Neel-Shaffer Engineering Solutions found that 1,500 pedestrians cross that street daily.
After a recent incident where one South Central employee was nearly hit, it was decided something had to be done.
So, the City of Laurel, Jones County and SCRMC are teaming up to redesign the road.
The updates will feature a different entrance for the hospital to line up with 12th Avenue and a crosswalk with lights that will allow drivers to see anyone crossing the road at night.
The project is expected to begin in January 2020 and be completed sometime in the spring.
