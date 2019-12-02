Gulfport man accused of helping after murder of Biloxi police officer pleads guilty

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Darian Atkinson is being referred to by his first name to differentiate him from his two brothers, who were charged with accessory after the fact.]
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - District Attorney Joel Smith confirmed 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to capital murder of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen.
Sullivan is accused of helping Darian Atkinson hide from law enforcement after Darian killed McKeithen in May 2019.
Sullivan is one of five people charged with helping Darian.
Darian’s brothers, Wanya Atkinson and Davian Atkinson, along with Joshua Michael Kovach, and Dalentez Latavian Brice were all arrested and charged with accessory after the fact for their role in aiding Darian.
In court, Sullivan waived presentation to the grand jury before pleading guilty. D.A. Smith said Sullivan also pleaded guilty for his role in an armed robbery that happened on December 28, 2018 in Gulfport.
The judge accepted the pleas and postponed sentencing until a disposition of the capital murder charge against Darian Atkinson and the remaining 4 people who were charged with accessory.
During the plea, Sullivan told the court prior to arriving at Darian’s mother’s home, he had seen photos of Darian released to the press by police and recognized the suspect as Darian. After arriving at the residence, Sullivan admitted he helped Darian change clothes to conceal his identity as the suspect, which included him and Darian swapping shoes.
The prosecution further told the court, the assistance Sullivan provided to Atkinson was captured on video by a home surveillance system.
Sullivan was out on bond on the armed robbery charge when he was arrested for accessory after the fact. He has been held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on May 9, 2019.
He will remain in custody.
Darian was indicted for Officer McKeithen’s murder on November 22. His trial date is expected to be set during a hearing later this month.
