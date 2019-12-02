Gang members arrested, guns and drugs seized in Operation Market Crash

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Forty-five people, including 15 known gang members, were recently arrested as part of a crackdown on gang activity in South Mississippi. Operation Market Crash was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and focused on destabilizing gang drug operations in Covington, Marion and Jefferson Davis counties.
The arrests included charges ranging from homicide and aggravated assault, to illegal drug distribution, robbery, probation violation, and illegal possession of firearms by convicted felon.
Among the items seized during the operation were 14 firearms, 2,003 grams of marijuana, 417 grams of edible THC, 86 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, 17 dosage units of hydrocodone and 400 mg of testosterone.
Operation Market Crash ended on November 15 after four weeks of focused efforts. It was conducted in coordination with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Covington County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.