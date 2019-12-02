Cyber Monday sales and deals

(WAFB/CNN) - If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it's your last chance to shop the year's best sales on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good—and in some cases, better—than they were last week.
To help you make the most of the day's deals, we've created a handy cheat sheet; everything is sorted alphabetically and by product category. And be sure to check back often, since we'll be updating this post with new deals throughout the day.
- Amazon: The mega-retailer is in full Cyber Monday mode with thousands of discounts. it's definitely also worth keeping an eye on Amazon's Gold Box page.
- Apple: The new AirPods Pro are on sale for just $234.99. The Second Generation AirPods with Standard Case and Apple Watch Series 5 are both available for some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The 7th Gen 10.2-inch iPad is also available for an all-time low price, and you can pick one up yourself from Amazon or Target. Finally, Amazon is discounting tons of Apple accessories this Cyber Week.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Bed Bath and Beyond has released tons of Cyber Monday steals, including a great 39% off the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is running hundreds of deals across departments, including TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.
- GameStop: Cyber Monday deals on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and tons more.
- Kohl's: Cyber Week savings include huge markdowns across product categories, and you can take 20% off your purchase with code GOSHOP20. Not to mention, get $10 off when you spend $50 with code JACKPOT.
- Macy's: Cyber Week savings at Macy's include nearly $100 off a classic Michael Kors Tote and 65% off the best-selling Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set, just $39.99 down from $119.99.
- Nordstrom: Nordstom has a ton of incredible deals, like nearly $20 off the fan-favorite (and our favorite) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings or 30% off the Softly Structured Knit Tunic, a perfect everyday sweater. And to make the savings even sweeter, spend $125 and get a $25 credit, $250 for a $50 credit and $400 or more for a $100 credit.
- Overstock: Get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items. Keep checking back since the brand is also featuring daily doorbuster deals and flash sales.
- Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off select items perfect for gifting, or snagging for yourself. And that's on top of new deals dropping every day.
- Target: Target is hosting tons of incredible doorbusters right now, with big markdowns on everything from $100 off the 7th Gen 10.2-inch iPad to up to 50% off headphones, $100 off video game consoles and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2. Plus, you'll get a 20% off coupon when you spend $50 or more, to use on a future Target purchase between December 3 and December 14.
- Walmart: Hundreds of products are discounted across electronics, home, video games and toys. From up to 40% off Samsung products to $70 off the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs with Google Assistant to 60% off fashion and 40% off home.
- Wayfair: Wayfair has kicked off its Cyber Monday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.
- Amazon devices: Alexa-enabled devices are seeing huge discounts with nearly every Amazon Echo is marked down during Cyber Week. The Echo Dot and Dot with Clock just hit their lowest prices ever.
- Beats by Dre: The Studio3 Headphones are now $279.95, down from $349.95 and the over-ear Solo3 Headphones are just $129.99 down from $299.95 at Amazon and Target. These feature fast pairing from the Apple-made W1 chip and offer a wide sound stage. Powerbeats Pro are also discounted to $199.95 from $249.95 while the Studio3 Headphones are now $279.95, down from $349.95.
- Belkin: Score this durable and MFi-compliant Lightning cable for your iPhone, iPod or iPad for just $13.99.
- Bose: We're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. Save on the QuietComfort 35 IIs, SoundLink Micro and the line of home speakers.
- Case-Mate: Score 40% off sitewide with code SALE40 to save on vibrant, fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus, save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.
- Casetify: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items at Casetify. You'll even be able to save on the brand's custom cases, which allow you to personalize everything from the case type and color to font style and text layout on the case.
- Courant: Take 25% off these super sleek, high-quality wireless chargers that we're big fans of. If you choose to bundle multiple products into a Courant System, you can get 15% off.
- DJI: Save up to 40% on drones like the Mavic Air and on cameras like Osmo Action or Osmo Pocket.
- Eargo: Get the Eargo Neo hearing aids for $500 off on Amazon.
- Furbo: This smart dog camera lets you talk, see and even shoot treats at your four-legged friend while you're out. And right now, you can save $115.
- Go Pro: Save $100 on the GoPro Hero8 Bundle, which includes the new HERO8 Black, Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery.
- Google: Save $200 on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL across all colors. You can also take $70 off the 3rd Gen Nest Learning Thermostat for a savings of 28%.
- Griffin Technology: Up to 70% off charging cables, docks, power bricks, folios, cases and tons of accessories.
- HP: Up to 65% off select doorbusters, 5% off select PCs over $999 with code HOLIDAYPC and 10% off select PCs $1,399 or more with code HOLIDAYPC10.
- Incase: Save up to 50% sitewide on sleek laptop sleeves and backpacks. Plus, score up to 70% off factory items.
- Incipio: Up to 40% off all cases on the site and an additional 70% off all sale accessories.
- Insignia: Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.
- Lenovo: ThinkPads, Legion Gaming Laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s and many more products are all seeing steep discounts during Lenovo's Cyber Monday event.
- Lego: Up to 30% off on selected sets, perfect for holiday gifting. Ends today.
- LG: Save big on home appliances, TVs and cell phones this Cyber Week at LG.
- Masterclass: Masterclass is hosting a buy one, give one sale this Cyber Monday, perfect for gifting ahead of the holiday season. Buy one All-Access Pass to all of Masterclass' exceptional educational and entertaining content and receive one free to gift to someone else.
- Motorola: While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.
- Nest: Save $20 on a single Nest Wi-Fi router.
- Nikon: The D7500 DSLR in a standalone and bundle package are both seeing discounts on Amazon.
- Oculus: Save $50 on the Rift S VR headset. Just remember you'll need a gaming desktop or laptop to power it.
- Otterbox: Up to 25% off sitewide on cases and more from Otterbox.
- Peel: Peel is all about stylish yet minimalistic cases for your iPhone. Right now, the brand is running a BOGO sale on all cases and screen protectors with code BOGO19. Plus, use code BF30 for 30% on their Super Thin Wireless Charger.
- PopSockets: 20% off sitewide on some of the cutest phone accessories on the market.
- PhoneSoap: Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire PhoneSoap product line.
- Samsung: The tech giant has a whole page dedicated to incredible Cyber Week sales. Save on the Galaxy S10 family, the Note10 or Note10+, Tab S6 and plenty of TVs including QLEDs.
- Satechi: Up to 25% off sitewide with code SATECHI 25.
- Sennheiser: From discounts on the Momentum True Wireless earbuds and the Momentum Wireless 2 Over-Ear, Sennheiser is offering up to 50% off select premium wireless headphones.
- Shop Disney: Use code CYBER for 30% off orders of $150 or more, 25% off orders of $100 or more, 20% off orders of $75 or more and 15% off orders of $50 or more. And this sale is sitewide, which means everything from stuffed animals to action figures, slippers, costumes and even pins are included.
- Sonos: Take 20% off select products, including the Beam, Amp, Playbar and Playbase.
- Sony: $70 off the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3, among other great Sony deals on Amazon.
- Speck: Save on colorful, vibrant and protective cases for your iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and countless others.
- TCL: Save $50 on the Alto sound bar and woofer.
- UE: Save on the BOOM, MEGABOOM and MEGABLAST speakers on Amazon.
- Wacom: The Intuos Graphics drawing tablet is just $49.95 from its regular price of $79.95.
- Zagg: Save up to 40% sitewide on brands like Mophie, Invisible Shield, Gear4, iFrogz, Halo and Braven Products.
- 7 For All Mankind: Up to 40% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.
- Adidas: Almost the entire site is 30% off with code CYBER, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.
- Aerie: Get 50% off some of the softest, coziest leggings, sweaters and more. Cyber Monday is also the perfect time to stock up on the brand's beloved (and adorable) undies -- pick any 10 and pay just $35.
- Alala: Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.
- Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS, through December 3.
- Alo Yoga: Up to 70% off select sale items and 30% off full price items.
- American Apparel: Everything is 50% off at American Apparel with promo code 50ALL.
- American Eagle: Take 50% off all sweaters and sweatshirts in addition to major savings on different men's and women's styles.
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off sitewide with code CYBER.
- Aveda: Use code CYBER for 20% off and a four-piece travel set with your order of $80 or more.
- Avenue: 50% off all plus-size fashions, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits, plus another $10 off with code THANKS10.
- Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from standout reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. Plus, there's free shipping for orders over $30.
- Ban.do: The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through December 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.
- Bare Necessities: For all your lingerie, shapewear and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering 25% off sitewide, plus free two-day shipping.
- BaubleBar: Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 35% off sitewide, with some exclusions, and 15% off custom items.
- BCBG: Take 50% off everything at BCBGMaxazria. There's no better time to splurge on a new, stunning holiday party dress.
- BCBGeneration: Get 50% off everything at BCBGeneration. From winter-appropriate velvet, sparkly and faux-leather dresses to gifts under $100.
- Bkr: 25% off everything with promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019, plus a free mini lip balm trio with every order.
- Bloomingdale's: Take 25% off select regular and sale-priced items as well as an extra 50% off select clearance items, online only through December 3.
- Bobbi Brown: 25% off all makeup orders.
- Boden: Use code H7N3 for 30% off almost everything (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.
- Bombas: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.
- Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.
- Boohoo: Take 60% off everything on Boohoo, a sale perfect for finding that New Year's Eve or holiday party dress.
- Botkier: Shoes and accessories, 30% off $150+ and 40% off $250+, no code needed.
- Calpak: Take 15% off some of the most stunning luggage and travel accessories we've ever laid eyes on.
- Carbon38: Use code CYBER30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes best-sellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara leggings.
- Carhartt: Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on trend. And right now, you can save 25% on gear, including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.
- Champion: From gym class to streetwear, comfy, cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more are still discounted for the brand's Cyber Week Sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more, 15% off $150 and 20% off $200 or more. Use offer code FEAST.
- Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.
- Coach: 50% off select best-sellers from Coach, plus 30% off even more styles using promo code SAVE30.
- Columbia: Almost everything is on sale at Columbia, so you can pick up a new parka to take you through the coming cold months. When you spend $100, you get a $20 gift card to use between December 6 and December 24, prime holiday shopping time.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 30% off a selection of the brand's beloved products and holiday bundles.
- Chinese Laundry: The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide with code HOLIDAY. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's sale-friendly.
- Cole Haan: A selection of styles is up to 60% off, and the rest of the brand's high-quality shoes, outerwear and accessories is 30% off.
- Colgate: This at-home whitening treatment (safe for sensitive teeth or gums) is down to its lowest price ever.
- Colourpop: Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through December 3. We love the brand's latest Disney collection.
- Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything at Dagne Dover, including one of our holy-grail gym bags.
- Draper James: The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with code GRATEFUL.
- Drunk Elephant: Take 20% off everything at Drunk Elephant. Yes, even perfect-for-gifting sets and bundles are included.
- Dyson: You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.
- EBags: Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories from eBags with code CYBER.
- Eileen Fisher: Over 500 already marked-down styles are an extra 20% off.
- Express: Everything is 50% off plus free shipping
- EyeBuyDirect: Save on a new pair of specs at EyeBuyDirect this Cyber Monday. In addition to a buy one, get one free offer with code BOGO you can also snag up to 20% off your entire order.
- Faherty: Take 25% off everything with code THANKFUL25. You'll also get free shipping on order of $95 or more and free returns.
- Fanatics: Use promo code MONDAY to show your team spirit and get up to 70% off.
- Foreo: Get up to 40% off some of sleekest skin care tools and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin.
- Forever 21: Right now, take 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale products with code BLKFRIYAY.
- Fossil: Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of savings through December 3, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.
- Franco Sarto: The Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40, which means many of its surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100. The brand also offers a wide selection of extended calf boots.
- Frank and Oak: Code BF30 gets you 30% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through December 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.
- Frye: Up to 60% off classic styles.
- Glossier: The site rarely hosts sales, but for Cyber Monday you'll get 20% off everything and up to 35% off sets. Grab everything from their new limited-edition sets to classics like Boy Brow or a trio of Glossier's amazing-smelling lip balms.
- Greats: The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through December 3, which means there's no better time to snatch up a pair of the brand's best-selling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.
- H&M: Take 30% off and enjoy free shipping on women's, men's, kids clothing and even home.
- Hale Bob: If you're dreaming of the warm weather of summer, check out Hale Bob's Cyber Week sale, where the brand is offering 50% off all sale items with code HBLKFR9.
- Headsweats: The hat company is offering its best deals of the year with 40% off sitewide with code CYBERMONDAY.
- Hook & Albert: Take 25% off everything with the code FAMILY.
- Hunter: The classic Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot is 33% off right now at just $99.90, down from $150.
- It's A 10 Haircare: Take 50% off everything hair care using the code BLACKFRIDAY50. Even the Miracle Leave-In Conditioner is included, which is one of our holy-grail hair products, particularly for dry or damaged hair.
- J.Crew: Up tp 50% off using the code MONDAY.
- JackRabbit: Save big on running shoes, recovery gadgets like the Theragun, wearable tech and tons of apparel.
- Jack Rogers: 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER19, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50
- Kate Spade: Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything.
- Lacoste: Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel, plus free shipping, with code 40FRIDAY.
- Lancome: Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order, plus free shipping.
- L'Occitane: 20% off with code CYBER.
- Loft: Snag 50% off sitewide with code CYBER. And with substantial plus-size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.
- Lucky Brand: 50% off everything sitewide and a 60% discount on sale styles.
- Lululemon: Flex your shopping muscles at Lululemon's savings event, where athleisure favorites, including leggings, sports bras and gym bags, are all on sale.
- Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase plus an extra 10% off
- Marc Jacobs: Marc Jacobs is taking an extra 20% off all Marc-downs with code CYBER20 and 50% off select handbags. Plus, sweatshirts are going for just $95.
- Mejuri: Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Cyber Week this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three — no promo code required.
- Mr Porter: Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off. Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
- MZ Wallace: Take up to 60% off gorgeous styles and use code GIFTJOY for a free Small Metro Pouch (a $45 value) with any purchase of $250 or more.
- Naadam: Up tp 50% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.
- Natori: Up tp 30% off sales styles with code HOLIDAY30.
- Nike: Save 25% on select styles with code CYBER at checkout.
- Nisolo: Nisolo is offering 15% off orders over $150 with code CM15, 25% off orders over $250 with CM25, 35% off orders over $350 with CM35, and 45% off orders over $450 with CM45.
- Nordstrom Rack: Find discounts on brands like Nike, Tumi, Frye and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up every day.
- Outdoor Voices: The internet-favorite activewear brand is taking 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25. Save on everything from the brand's best-selling Exercise Dress (that we love) to its popular Flex Leggings.
- PAIGE: Up tp 75% off with code CYBER30.
- Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.
- Peach & Lily: The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 with exclusions.
- Perry Ellis: The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide in addition to tons of doorbusters, going on now. Take an extra 10% off your purchase with code EXTRA10.
- Petite Studio: Our favorite purveyor of the most incredible clothing for petite women is offering 25% off sitewide with code BF25OFF.
- Ray-Ban: Score new shades at up to 50% off with new deals every day.
- Rebecca Minkoff: This stunning (yet perfect for everyday) tote is under $100 right now, 50% off its original price of $198.
- Reformation: Starting Friday, you can take 30% off some of the most stylish, high quality clothing beloved by celebrities and Instagram influencers alike.
- Revolve: Get up to 65% off some of trendiest clothing from Revolve, a brand with a cult-following and beloved by Instagram-influencers. Whether you're grabbing gifts for the fashionista in your life or just splurging on yourself, there's no better time to finally bit the bullet on that statement piece you've been eyeing.
- The Body Shop: Take 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through December 4.
- The North Face: Get 25% off select items online
- Trunk Club: Nordstrom's styling service is one of our favorites, and right now the more you spend the more you'll get back. Spend $125 and you'll get a $25 credit, spend $250 for a $50 credit and spend $400 for a $100 credit.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: When you spend $150, you'll be rewarded with a $75 gift card, and that's easy to do with up to 50% off designer styles. Use code CYBER19SF.
- Sam Edelman: Save 30% off select items using the code SAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots you've been eyeing.
- Senreve: You'll be saving in more than one way when you shop at the super gorgeous, luxury bag brand Senreve. With any purchase of $500 or more, you'll get a gift, valued up to $195. You'll also receive a free chain with any Belt Bag purchase (valued at $95) in addition to everything being 100% tax- and duty-free.
- Shoes.com: Get up to 60% off select styles and save an additional 30% with the code THANKS19.
- Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches starts at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.
- Soko Glam: The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale and taking 65% off select items with code BLACKFRIDAY19.
- Space NK: It's buy one, get one half off at Space NK, so load up on some of the most coveted products from the best beauty brands.
- Spanx: Take 20% off everything, just make sure you act fast before the best-sellers sell out.
- Sperry: Take up to 40% off some of the most stylish (yet practical) rain boots.
- Steve Madden: Step into 25% off. Reward members get an even larger discount, and it's free to sign up — with code CYBER2019.
- Stuart Weitzman: Save up to 60% on the classy footwear from Stuart Weitzman with code SWTHANKFUL.
- Sweaty Betty: One of our favorite brands of high quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Use code WEEKEND and snag 25% off palettes, skin care sets, brushes and much more.
- Ties.com: Tie up a deal on a new tie for a guy in your life with 45% off $150+, 35% off $100+ and 25% off $50+, using promo code DEALWEEK.
- Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item
- Topshop: Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping worldwide.
- Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more and up to 60% off sales style with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.
- Ugg: If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals of up to 60% off on some of the brand's classic boots, sneakers, flats and slippers.
- Untuckit: 25% off sitewide, 30% off over $250
- Urban Outfitters: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.
- Vince Camuto: The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site with code WEEKEND40 through December 3, with various styles of boots up to 50% off.
- Vincero Watches: Take 15% off all orders and 20% off orders of $200 or more. There's no better time (or place) to stock up on a luxurious yet affordable watch for any person in your life.
- Vineyard Vines: Take 40% off favorite styles and 25% off sale items with code CYBER19.
- White and Warren: Get cozy with 25% off sitewide
- Wild One: Receive a free bandana (very cute on both dogs and humans) with any purchase of $50 or more at Wild One, one of the most stylish pet brands we've ever seen. All Beds and Commuter Carriers are also 50% off.
- Zella: Take up to 50% off some of the most affordable, high-quality activewear available at Nordstrom. The Live In High Waist Leggings (which we've raved about before) are now just $38.90.
- Zappos: Save on thousands of shoes, clothing, accessories and more
- 23andMe: Up to 50% off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits
- Ancestry®: Snag 50% off the Ancestry®DNA Kit and subscription service.
- BarkBox: Start that tail wagging. Your first BarkBox is just $5 with any multi-month subscription.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT.
- Birch: Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress, a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.
- Birch Lane: The furniture and decor brand's Cyber Week savings continue with an extra 25% off plus free shipping with code SAVEBIG.
- Boll & Branch: Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more.
- Brooklinen: One of the internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.
- Casper: One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 15% off any mattress order.
- ClassPass: Have yet to try out ClassPass? We love the service for how easy it is to use. Perfect for anyone who's just getting started with exercise or is looking for the class that's right for them (and their schedule), you'll get your first month free when you sign up during the Cyber Week promo period.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress, you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.
- Crane & Canopy: Take 20% off everything from bedding, to bath linens, to decor with promo code BESTDAY. It's all on sale at Crane & Canopy's biggest sale of the year.
- Driftaway Coffee: Our favorite coffee subscription service, Driftaway is offering 25% off all annual gift subscriptions with code BF2019 and 10% off all other plans with code BF10.
- Dyson: Up to 50% off select best-sellers on Amazon.
- GE Lighting: Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.
- Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off, and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.
- Hydro Flask: You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask in black is 25% off.
- Instant Pot: Take 50% off the cult-favorite, best-selling, nine-in-one Instant Pot this Cyber Monday. You've heard about it, you've considered purchasing it and now there's no better time to finally add it to your cart. Especially since it's just $64.99 down from $129.95.
- Joss & Main: Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.
- Le Creuset: Save up to 40% on nonstick cookware, and signature skillets now $70 off. Don't forget your free gift with $200 purchase. Use code GIFT.
- Lovesac: Are you sitting down? Because the deals on seating at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals, 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.
- Lowe's: Hundreds of Cyber Week deals, from appliances and tools to smart home and bath.
- Mattress Firm: Snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600.
- My Sheets Rock: Take 20% off The Regulator Sheet Set, which features eight heat fighting benefits in one cool sheet. It's also available in eight fun (yet sleek) colors.
- Nectar: Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam pillows.
- Petco: 10% off when you buy online or pick up in store, plus a $10 eGift card on purchases of $60+. You'll get 40% off your order if you opt for repeat delivery.
- Pier 1: Deck your halls for the holidays with 30% off sitewide. Use promo code CYBERMONDAY to save on everything from seasonal decor to everyday furniture and home accents.
- Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. The more you spend, the more you'll save, with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes, up to $200 off your purchase of $449-plus.
- Purple: Save up to $500 during Purple's biggest Cyber Week mattress sale ever.
- Pyrex: Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.
- Sheets & Giggles: Take 20% off the brand's bestselling Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set. In addition, Sheets & Giggles will donate 20% of all sales to Koalas via the World Wildlife Foundation®. The sheets have a 5-star rating from over 800 reviewers, so really you'll be investing in yourself and in a better planet.
- Smoko: An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko has hosted daily deals every day this week.
- Snowe Home: Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+.
- Sur La Table: The epicurean retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand culinary devices and tools discounted up to 75%.
- S'well: Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide, using promo code HOLIDAY19.
- The Company Store: Use code CYBMONDAY19 for 30% off items sitewide, with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.
- The Home Depot: From up to 40% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of Cyber Week deals.
- Vitamix: Snag up to 29% off a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders. Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).
- World Market: Take 43% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.
