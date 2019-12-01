Owner of 100-year-old Bassfield store speaks about Small Business Saturday

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Nov. 30 was the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday.
That’s a campaign started by American Express in 2010 to encourage holiday shoppers to spend money at local stores.
Among the businesses that could benefit from that campaign is the A.F. Carraway Store in Bassfield.
It’s a general store that’s been doing business in that Jefferson Davis County town for 100 years.
It opened in April of 1919.
“It’s been a good thing for us and the community and for our families,” said Colleen Powell, co-owner of the A.F. Carraway Store.
Powell is part of the Burns family, which acquired the store from the Carraway family about 30 years ago.
Food, clothing and hardware are sold in the store.
It also has several pieces of furniture and other items that date back to the store’s early days.
“You don’t see this type of store anymore,” Powell said. “People just want to come in and look and ‘Oh, I haven’t seen this in a long time,’ or candy they haven’t seen in forever. It’s definitely a step back in time.”
“The little guy gets overlooked a lot, so I’m glad that they started doing (Small Business Saturday),” Powell said. “We usually have a radio on here in the store and they advertise it big on radio about supporting your local businesses.”
The town of Bassfield officially recognized the store for its 100th anniversary in May of 2019.
