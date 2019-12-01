MHP investigating deadly motorcycle wreck in Simpson Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly wreck in Simpson County.
The crash happened on Highway 13 near the Strong River.
Officials say that a motorcycle and a Hyundai passenger car were involved in the crash. Both vehicles were traveling southbound, when the Hyundai collided into the rear of motorcycle ejecting the rider.
The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.
This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the notification of next of kin.
