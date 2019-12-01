Mayor Cantrell, NOPD Chief release statements on Canal Street mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson say the investigation into Sunday morning’s mass shooting on Canal Street is just beginning and promise swift action in finding those responsible.
10 people were shot around 3:45 in the 700 block of Canal Street. Two victims are in critical condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
The mayor took to Twitter to express her frustration calling the shootings ‘an ugly disruption to an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend.’
Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said “What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate.
“For a fourth straight year, New Orleans continues to see significant reductions in violent crime. Mayor Cantrell, myself and all of City leadership remain steadfast and committed to continuing that trend. We will not let the acts of a few deter us.
“While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.
“We urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Also, persons with information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this investigation.
“To the victims – you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will work tirelessly to bring those behind this cowardly act to justice. That is a promise.”
