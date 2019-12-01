Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office collect toys for kids in need

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Uno, Barbie dolls, and toy trucks. Those are just a few of many gifts you can give a child for Christmas. That’s the goal behind Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s toy drive.
Saturday deputies were outside of the Columbia Walmart taking new toys and money donations for kids in need. All of the holiday joy will be given to kids at Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson Christmas morning. One girl gave officers a teddy bear so another kid can hug it when they feel lonely.
"Well, I get presents every Christmas, and there some kids who don't always get Christmas presents. So I think they should get some too,” said Aliyah Grahal, an 11-year-old Columbia resident.
“That actually makes me feel really good. I mean nobody got in this career to hurt anybody. And children are actually what's special to us. That's something we want to bring a little joy to them,” said Jamie Singley, Chief Deputy.
If you were unable to make it out to Columbia on Saturday, don’t worry. You can drop off toys at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office until Dec. 13th.
