High School Football Recap: Week XV

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Jefferson Davis County High School, which dropped six of its first eight games while battling through a rash of injuries to front-line players, will be playing for a state championship.
The Jaguars logged their seventh consecutive win Friday night by outscoring previously unbeaten Columbia High School 21-0 in the second half on their way to a 27-7 road victory in the Class 3A South State title game.
Columbia (13-1) was the last team to beat Jefferson Davis, handing the Jaguars their second loss in Region 8-3A play on Oct. 11.
The Jaguars (9-6) haven’t lost since, knocking off the region’s top seed Friday to reach the Class 3A state championship game for the second time in the three years since Bassfield and Prentiss high schools were consolidated.
The Jaguars will take on North State champion Noxubee County High School at 11 a.m. Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Tigers (10-5) defeated Choctaw County High School 33-14 Friday night to earn the trip to Hattiesburg.
JDC led 6-0 after DeAndre Shorts’ 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Columbia took a 7=6 halftime lead when quarterback Javen Moses found Jamison Kelly Jr. with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
The second half belonged to the Jaguars.
Jefferson Davis took the lead for good in the third quarter on Malcolm Hartzog’s 30-yard touchdown run and Keyser Booth’s 2-point conversion run.
Booth put the game away in the final quarter, scoring on runs of 3 yards and 25 yards following fumbles by the Wildcats.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior running back Jeffrey Pittman rushed for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns Friday as the Tartars reached the Class 2A state title game for a third consecutive season by downing the defending state champions.
Taylorsville (14-1) will meet North Side High School (14-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Gators (14-0) won the North State title with a 14-6 victory over Charleston High School.
Pittman scored twice in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie, and the Tartars kept the Rebels (11-3) of the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Junior Ty Keyes, who missed the 2018 state title game with a foot injury, was held in relative check Friday. He completed 6-of-11 passes for 47 yards and rushed for 49 yards on four carries. He also threw a 2-point conversion pass to junior Arterious Miller.
Junior Travis Keyes rushed for 25 yards on seven carries as the Tartars managed just 221 yards total offense.
Lumberton 55, Richton 7
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Robert Henry accounted for 365 yards offense and five touchdowns as the Panthers brought an end to the longest postseason run in Rebels’ history.
Lumberton (12-3), which won the Class 1A South State crown for the second time in four seasons, will face North State titlist Nanih Waiya High School at 3 p.m. Friday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Warriors (13-1), Class 1A defending state champions, defeated Noxapater High School 21-20 Friday night.
Henry completed 10-of-12 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
All told, the Panthers rolled up 534 yards total offense, including 322 yards rushing.
Senior Jayson Buckley had four catches for 89 yards and a score and junior K’nylan Willis had two catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Trevon Jessie ran for 43 yards and touchdown on nine carries, caught two passes for 41 yards and ran for a 2-point conversion.
Sophomore Shavante Toney ran for 54 yards on eight carries and freshman Kleby Bush broke off an 82-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Rodney Parker returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown.
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Maroon Tide’s vaunted ground game overwhelmed the Mustangs, as Picayune reached the Class 5A state championship game for the first time since 2013.
Led by 236 yards and three touchdowns from senior Cameron Thomas, Picayune rushed for 369 yards and seven touchdowns in a rematch of last season’s South State finale.
This year, the defending Class 5A champion Mustangs simply couldn’t keep pace.
The teams swapped early touchdowns, with junior quarterback Isaac Hickman scoring on a 1-yard for the Tide and junior Kentrell Pruitt scoring on a 4-yard run for West Jones.
Thomas scored on a 24-yard run to give Picayune (14-0) a 14-7 lead after one quarter, and Jakil Myers 1-yard in the second quarter made the score 21-7 at halftime.
Thomas opened the second half with a 31-yard TD run before junior quarterback Alan Follis hit junior Tarjick Randolph with an 18-yard touchdown pass to get West Jones (13-1) within 28-14 at the end of three quarters.
But the Tide outscored the Mustangs 21-0 in the final period. Senior Kade Turnage scored on an 18-yard run, Thomas capped his evening with an 87-yard run and freshman Dante Dowdell capped the scoring with a 57-yard run.
Picayune will take on three-time defending Class 5A champion West Point High School at 7 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Green Wave (14-1) reached their fourth consecutive title game with a 20-7 win over Neshoba Central High School Friday.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Seniors Casin Sones and Zac Owen each ran for a pair of touchdowns, as the Hornets won their third South State crown in the past four years.
The game was tied at halftime, 14-14, before Poplarville seized control.
Sones scored on a 12-yard run, sophomore Zach Carpenter kicked a 35-yard field goal and Owen plowed in from 7 yards out as the Hornets led 31-14 after three quarters.
Sones wrapped up the win with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Owen opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and senior Caziah Daniels also had a 24-yard scoring run in the same quarter.
Lawrence County (9-6) got scoring runs from senior Kuylan Cooper, a 45-yarder in the first quarter and an 8-yarder in the second that tied the game at the break.
Poplarville (9-5) will meet North State titlist Corinth High School at 11 a.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Warriors (13-1) defeated Greenwood High School 31-14 Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.