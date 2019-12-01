Glade VFD members rush to collision during food drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Rescue teams responded to a major collision on Highway 15 South Saturday afternoon.
Members of Glade Volunteer Fire Department were at Dollar General hosting a food drive when the incident happened in front of the store.
A Jeep and small SUV were involved in the collision with the Jeep being rolled over off the highway and had one person trapped.
Firefighters freed the trapped person, provided emergency medical care to those injured and assisted with traffic control.
Seven total passengers were injured ranging from minor to severe. Six were transported to the emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene, along with Powers Fire & Rescue assisting Glade VFD.
