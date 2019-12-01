First Alert: Sunday evening forecast

It is going to be clear and quite chilly in the Pine Belt tonight with lows in the 30s.
Sunny and rather chilly weather is forecast for Monday with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph are expected.
Monday night into early Tuesday morning expect temperatures in the upper 20s followed by highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.
Cold again Tuesday night into early Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s followed by highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.
Partly cloudy skies return for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Look for a 50% chance for showers on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. There is a slight chance for rain Friday night. The chance for rain is 20%.
On Saturday dry and cool weather returns with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday weather looks mostly cloudy at this time with a 20% chance for a shower with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.