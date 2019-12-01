Deputies searching for suspicious vehicle in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has reported a suspicious vehicle sighting on County Road 1711 just North of Stringer.
The report said a black male with white gloves got out of the car and was approaching a child that was playing outside. The child ran inside, and the man left.
It was an older model white car with rust, occupied by two black males.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson issued a statement to people of the community, telling that the department is not accusing anyone but just being cautious. Deputies are currently in the area searching.
If you see a car matching the description given, please contact Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 764-2588.
