30th annual Lewis Lights kicks off in Purvis

“Back when I was a child, my aunt used to take us to see Christmas lights on Christmas Eve," said co-owner Deborah Lewis. "It was a family tradition. It had gotten to where nobody was decorating. She was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to spend all my gas to drive around to see lights. So, I’ll just put lights up in my yard.’ It started with just a few lights in the front yard and then it just kind of ballooned from there.”