30th annual Lewis Lights kicks off in Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last 30 years, the Lewis Lights in Purvis has drawn people from all over for a spectacular Christmas display.
“Back when I was a child, my aunt used to take us to see Christmas lights on Christmas Eve," said co-owner Deborah Lewis. "It was a family tradition. It had gotten to where nobody was decorating. She was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to spend all my gas to drive around to see lights. So, I’ll just put lights up in my yard.’ It started with just a few lights in the front yard and then it just kind of ballooned from there.”
Since then, hundreds of people come out year after year to walk through the lights and leave full of Christmas spirit.
"You get the true meaning of Christmas and then you also get the children’s version of what Christmas is,” said Lewis. “They get to meet people and talk to people that they normally would never interact with."
More than 200,000 lights and more than 300 wooden figures went into creating the winter wonderland of lights.
"All the woodwork is handmade, hand painted and hand cut out by all of us," said Lewis.
Lewis Lights will be open from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly until Dec. 26. Admission is free.
