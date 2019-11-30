Pine Belt to be well-represented at State Championships

Petal vs. Oak Grove (Source: WDAM)
By Taylor Curet | November 30, 2019 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 10:11 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten Pine Belt area teams entered week 15 with an opportunity to punch tickets to the state championships at the University of Southern Mississippi. Here’s a look at Friday’s South State title scores:

  • Lumberton (55) Richton (7)
  • Taylorsville (14) Scott Central (6)
  • Jefferson Davis County (27) Columbia (7)
  • Poplarville (38) Lawrence County (14)
  • Picayune (49) West Jones (14)
  • Oak Grove (35) Petal (28)

Here’s next weekend’s MHSAA state championship schedule. Games will be played at The Rock on the campus of USM.

Friday, December 6:

Class 3A

  • 11 a.m. — Noxubee County (10-5) vs. Jefferson Davis County (9-6)

Class 1A

  • 3 p.m. — Nanih Waiya (13-1) vs. Lumberton (12-3)

Class 6A

  • 7 p.m. — Oxford (13-1) vs. Oak Grove (11-3)

Saturday, December 7:

Class 4A

  • 11 a.m. — Corinth (13-1) vs. Poplarville (9-5)

Class 2A

  • 3 p.m. — Northside (14-0) vs. Taylorsville (14-1)

Class 5A

  • 7 p.m. — West Point (14-1) vs. Picayune (14-0)

