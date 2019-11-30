Pine Belt to be well-represented at State Championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten Pine Belt area teams entered week 15 with an opportunity to punch tickets to the state championships at the University of Southern Mississippi. Here’s a look at Friday’s South State title scores:
- Lumberton (55) Richton (7)
- Taylorsville (14) Scott Central (6)
- Jefferson Davis County (27) Columbia (7)
- Poplarville (38) Lawrence County (14)
- Picayune (49) West Jones (14)
- Oak Grove (35) Petal (28)
Here’s next weekend’s MHSAA state championship schedule. Games will be played at The Rock on the campus of USM.
Friday, December 6:
Class 3A
- 11 a.m. — Noxubee County (10-5) vs. Jefferson Davis County (9-6)
Class 1A
- 3 p.m. — Nanih Waiya (13-1) vs. Lumberton (12-3)
Class 6A
- 7 p.m. — Oxford (13-1) vs. Oak Grove (11-3)
Saturday, December 7:
Class 4A
- 11 a.m. — Corinth (13-1) vs. Poplarville (9-5)
Class 2A
- 3 p.m. — Northside (14-0) vs. Taylorsville (14-1)
Class 5A
- 7 p.m. — West Point (14-1) vs. Picayune (14-0)
